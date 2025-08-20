Carrie Sansone, 62, attempted to run westbound across the roadway in front of 204 Route 25A when she was hit by a southbound bus at 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, according to detectives.

Sansone, of Port Jefferson Station, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the bus, Louis Livingstone, 51, of Coram, and the only passenger onboard were not injured. Police said the bus was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Details about Carrie Sansone's life were not immediately available. Her family is invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

