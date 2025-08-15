Port Jefferson’s newest dining destination opened in late April inside Danford’s Hotel & Marina at 25 East Broadway, just steps from the Bridgeport/Port Jefferson ferry dock.

Featuring both indoor and outdoor seating, guests can enjoy live music and elevated dining right on the water.

Black Pearl’s menu highlights the best of land and sea, from filet mignon and cowboy ribeye to lobster tails and a raw bar stocked with oysters, clams, shrimp cocktail, and jumbo lump crab.

Seafood standouts include Mediterranean branzino with rosemary-scented fingerling potatoes, sesame-seared tuna over baby greens with crispy rice noodles, and a classic Maine lobster roll served on a toasted split-top bun.

Desserts keep things sweet with New York cheesecake finished with raspberry coulis or a refreshing limoncello tortufo with berries and whipped cream.

The bar menu brings its own flair. Signature cocktails include The Black Pearl, a bourbon-based drink finished with blackberry syrup, mint, and edible glitter, and the Dockside Highball, a refreshing mix of Patron, peach syrup, lime, and prosecco.

Guests are already raving about the experience. One Yelp reviewer called it a “fantastic spot on the water,” praising the food, drinks, and relaxing views.

Another diner loved the branzino and said the waterfront setting with live music made it “the perfect place to unwind.”

Whether it’s a date night, a special occasion, or simply cocktails by the marina, Black Pearl delivers what it promises: “A taste of the coast, served with style.”

The restaurant is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Jefferson and receive free news updates.