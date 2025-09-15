Two vehicles were spotted performing donuts and burnouts at West Broadway and Main Street before speeding off around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26, according to police.

Investigators from the Sixth Precinct, working with the Street Takeover Task Force, identified Adam Tuzza as one of the drivers. He was later found in his 2010 Ford Crown Victoria on Nesconset Highway in Terryville and taken into custody on Saturday, Sept. 14 at approximately 9:25 p.m., police said.

Tuzza, of 12 James Way in Middle Island, was charged with Unlawful Speed Contest/Side Show and Reckless Endangerment. His vehicle was seized as part of the investigation.

Tuzza will be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip at a later date, police said.

