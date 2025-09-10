Overcast 74°

K9 Sniffs Out Loaded, Stolen Gun In Taconic Traffic Stop In Pleasant Valley: Police

Two people, including a Capital Region resident, are behind bars after a traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County led to the discovery of a stolen, loaded handgun, police said.

Police released an image of the stolen, loaded Springfield Armory .40 caliber handgun allegedly found in the car. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
The stop happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8, in Pleasant Valley, when troopers pulled over a vehicle traveling northbound in violation of state traffic law, New York State Police said on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Jarrell A. Jenkins of the Bronx, and the passenger as 34-year-old Rensselaer County resident Rodnesha S. Wilson of Troy.

According to investigators, State Police K9 Rovak conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted troopers to the presence of narcotics. A probable cause search instead turned up a stolen, loaded Springfield Armory .40 caliber handgun.

Both Jenkins and Wilson were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of stolen property.

The pair was arraigned in Pleasant Valley Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center. They are due back in court on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

