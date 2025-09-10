K9 Sniffs Out Loaded, Stolen Gun In Taconic Traffic Stop In Pleasant Valley: Police

The stop happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8, in Pleasant Valley, when troopers pulled over a vehicle traveling northbound in violation of state traffic law, New York State Police said on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Jarrell A. Jenkins of the Bronx, and the passenger as 34-year-old Rensselaer County resident Rodnesha S. Wilson of Troy.

According to investigators, State Police K9 Rovak conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted troopers to the presence of narcotics. A probable cause search instead turned up a stolen, loaded Springfield Armory .40 caliber handgun.

Both Jenkins and Wilson were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of stolen property.

The pair was arraigned in Pleasant Valley Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center. They are due back in court on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pleasant Valley and receive free news updates.