Veronica Marmol, 40, allegedly struck and killed 38-year-old Kevin Lawry while he was crossing the road with a friend in Plainview on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 at 5:55 p.m., according to the charges.

Marmol was behind the wheel of a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound when she hit Lawry near Floral Avenue, then fled the scene, Donnelly explained. A good Samaritan who witnessed the crash called 911 and gave police the suspect’s license plate number.

Lawry was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 6:02 p.m., authorities said.

Police tracked Marmol’s vehicle about two miles from the crash, near Diamond Drive and Central Park Drive in Plainview. During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly recovered approximately 1.66 grams of ketamine and marijuana.

Marmol was indicted and arraigned on Thursday, July 24 before Judge Helene Gugerty on the following charges:

Felony Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree.

She pleaded not guilty. Bail was set at $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond, and a $150,000 partially secured bond. Her license has been suspended.

Marmol is due back in court on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. If convicted, she faces up to 2⅓ to 7 years in prison.

“This defendant allegedly struck an innocent man crossing Old Country Road and never looked back,” Donnelly said in the statement. “Veronica Marmol fled the scene as Kevin Lawry tragically took his final breaths… My office will aggressively pursue hit-and-run cases.”

The case is being prosecuted by Senior ADA Alexandra Russell of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau, supervised by Bureau Chief Michael Bushwack and Executive ADA Kevin Higgins. Marmol is represented by Mitchell Elman, Esq.

