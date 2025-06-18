Renee Hoberman, 36, of Plainview – also known as “Rina” – pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography in Central Islip federal court on Wednesday, June 18.

Hoberman admitted to using social media messaging apps to upload videos depicting one or more minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct between June and October 2024, according to the US Attorney’s Office. Several videos depicted infants aged six months to one year being physically restrained and raped by an adult male, as the infants cried and screamed.

As recently as October 2024, Hoberman uploaded child pornography and discussed with others child sexual molestation, prosecutors said.

While posing as a man, Hoberman claimed to have multiple children and said they would have anal sex with the children and would punish them by getting naked, stripping the children naked, and spanking them while the other children watched, investigators said.

Hoberman invited another user to visit their family in Plainview to spank the children and described sexually abusing children and their friends, prosecutors said. Investigators also uncovered two videos that Hoberman allegedly sent depicting sexual abuse of her purported children.

“The videos the defendant distributed and sought for her own perverse pleasure showed the most innocent members of our society being restrained and violently raped,” said US Attorney Joseph Nocella. “The defendant’s crimes should outrage and offend every decent member of our society.”

Hoberman has been a licensed clinical social worker since December 2020, state records show. Federal prosecutors said she worked as a therapist with an organization based in Melville, serving children ages infant through 17.

Most recently, she worked as an assistant counselor at South Oaks Hospital in Amityville, according to her LinkedIn page.

Hoberman faces between five and 20 years in federal prison when she’s sentenced at a later date.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact HSI at 1-877-4-HSI-TIP or via HSI’s website.

