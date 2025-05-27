Jahan Kia, 40, is accused of setting a blaze inside the basement stairwell of a home on Eileen Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, May 26, according to a release from the Arson Bomb Squad.

Firefighters from Bethpage and surrounding departments responded quickly and extinguished the flames. No people were inside the residence at the time, but two dogs and a cat were found dead, police said.

Kia, identified as a tenant at 21 Eileen Avenue, was taken into custody following an investigation by Nassau County Fire Marshals and the Nassau Police Arson Bomb Squad.

Two firefighters suffered injuries battling the blaze — one for smoke inhalation and another for burns to the hands. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Kia is charged with the following:

Felony Arson 3rd Degree.

Felony Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.

Misdemeanor Torturing/Injuring Animals.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, May 27.

