Hicksville Woman Accused Of Stealing Nearly $340K From Employer In Plainview

An extensive investigation revealed that Elizabeth Stern, age 52, of Hicksville, was responsible for stealing from her former employer, Superior Air Condition & Heating Systems Inc., in Plainview.

Detectives state that over 18 months, Stern paid off her personal credit cards with checks that were stolen from the victim, totaling approximately $301,958.

During that same period, she also cashed checks totaling approximately $38,000.

She was arrested at her residence without incident late Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 3, and charged with:

Grand larceny,

Five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument,

Five counts of identity theft,

Five counts of unlawful possession of personal identifying information,

Falsifying business records.

She will be arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Plainview-Old Bethpage and receive free news updates.