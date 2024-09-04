Fair 60°

Hicksville Woman Accused Of Stealing Nearly $340K From Employer In Plainview

A Long Island woman has been accused of stealing nearly $340,000 from her employee.

Elizabeth Stern, age 52, of Hicksville.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
An extensive investigation revealed that Elizabeth Stern, age 52, of Hicksville, was responsible for stealing from her former employer, Superior Air Condition & Heating Systems Inc., in Plainview.

Detectives state that over 18 months, Stern paid off her personal credit cards with checks that were stolen from the victim, totaling approximately $301,958. 

During that same period, she also cashed checks totaling approximately $38,000. 

She was arrested at her residence without incident late Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 3, and charged with:

  • Grand larceny,
  • Five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, 
  • Five counts of identity theft,
  • Five counts of unlawful possession of personal identifying information,
  • Falsifying business records. 

She will be arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at First District Court in Hempstead.

