Hicksville Woman Accused Of Stealing Nearly $340K From Employer In Plainview

An extensive investigation revealed that Elizabeth Stern, age 52, of Hicksville, was responsible for stealing from her former employer, Superior Air Condition & Heating Systems Inc., in Plainview.
Detectives state that over 18 months, Stern paid off her personal credit cards with checks that were stolen from the victim, totaling approximately $301,958.
During that same period, she also cashed checks totaling approximately $38,000.
She was arrested at her residence without incident late Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 3, and charged with:
- Grand larceny,
- Five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument,
- Five counts of identity theft,
- Five counts of unlawful possession of personal identifying information,
- Falsifying business records.
She will be arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at First District Court in Hempstead.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Plainview-Old Bethpage and receive free news updates.