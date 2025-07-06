The flames broke out inside Central Park Nail Spa at 133 Central Park Road in Plainview around 6:53 p.m., according to the department’s Arson Bomb Squad.

Officers were initially called to the scene for reports of a smoke odor coming from the building, detectives said. Once there, they found a fire burning inside the business.

Multiple fire departments, including Plainview Fire Department, worked to extinguish the flames. The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad also responded to investigate.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

