Resident Hospitalized, Pets Lost In Wassaic Fire

Firefighters were called to 198 Sinpatch Rd. in Wassaic around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, after reports of a possible house fire, according to the Wassaic Fire District.

Upon arrival, Wassaic Fire, along with Amenia and Dover J.H. Ketcham Fire Departments, found an active building fire and immediately called for a second alarm, bringing in additional help from Millbrook, Millerton, Sharon (CT), and Kent (CT), the department said.

An ambulance from NDP/Empress EMS transported one resident to Sharon Hospital for burn injuries. All residents were accounted for, but fire officials said several pets could not be saved.

Crews brought the blaze under control about 40 minutes later, with overhaul and hotspot checks continuing into the afternoon. Fire units cleared the scene around 4 p.m.

Due to the extent of the damage, the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division was called to the scene to determine the cause, which remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross also responded to help the displaced family.

Wassaic Fire Chief Timothy Shea praised the fast and coordinated response from all agencies involved.

“Without the quick response, this could have been a lot worse,” Shea said, thanking responders from multiple towns, Dutchess County Emergency Response, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, and NYSEG for their assistance.

