Rescuers Lift Fallen Horses To Safety After Slips On Ice In Stanford

The incident happened in Dutchess County on Monday, Feb. 3, when the Stanford Fire Company requested assistance from the Patterson Fire Department and the Putnam County Technical Rescue Team to help rescue the fallen animals at 13 Hands Equine Rescue, Inc. in Stanford.

Upon arrival, crews found that barn workers had already taken steps to keep the horses warm by blanketing them and spreading fresh, dry road material to improve footing. Veterinarian Nina Deibel from Rhinebeck Equine was also on the scene treating both horses, who had fallen in separate pastures.

The first horse, an older mare, was successfully lifted to her feet with minimal injury. However, Hitch—a beloved rescue horse and mascot at 13 Hands—had a much harder time standing. Despite struggling to rise, his fighting spirit was evident, and rescuers refused to give up on him.

Using an Anderson Sling, a specialized lifting device for horses, and the tow truck hoist from Matt’s Auto Body, emergency responders, veterinary staff, and farm workers worked tirelessly to help Hitch regain his footing. After an extremely difficult process, the determined horse was finally able to stand.

Hitch was then transported to Rhinebeck Equine for further evaluation, fluids, and care. His condition is being closely monitored, and 13 Hands Equine Rescue said they are committed to making the best decisions for him based on his progress.

"Hitch is not just a horse or a mascot to us—he is a member of our family at 13 Hands," the rescue wrote in a social media post, adding, "Once discarded and deemed unwanted, Hitch found his place here and has since enriched the lives of everyone he meets."

The rescue marked another success for the Patterson Fire Department, which has now assisted in approximately 15 horse rescues over the past decade.

Meanwhile, 13 Hands Equine Rescue has launched a fundraising effort to cover Hitch’s growing medical expenses.

"Hitch’s medical expenses are piling up fast, and we need your support. Please consider donating to support his care. Now, more than ever, your help is crucial. Together we can make sure Hitch receives the best care possible," the rescue wrote.

Donations to support Hitch’s care can be made through 13 Hands Equine Rescue’s website and social media pages.

