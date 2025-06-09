Overcast 65°

SHARE

Drone Operation Closes Route 199 In North East: Sheriff Warns Public To Avoid Area

A stretch of Route 199 in northern Dutchess County has been shut down as sheriff’s deputies and drones conduct an ongoing operation, authorities announced Monday afternoon, June 9. 

Route 199 in North East is closed between Route 22 and Winchell Mountain Road for police activity. 

Route 199 in North East is closed between Route 22 and Winchell Mountain Road for police activity. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

At around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said it is actively operating in the Town of North East with the support of its Unmanned Aircraft Systems (drones).

As a result, Route 199 is currently closed between Route 22 and Winchell Mountain Road. The closure is in effect until further notice, the agency said. 

Officials emphasized that there is no threat to public safety at this time but urged residents and travelers to avoid the area while the operation continues.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released details about the nature of the operation but said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Pine Plains-Amenia and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE