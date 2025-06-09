Drone Operation Closes Route 199 In North East: Sheriff Warns Public To Avoid Area

At around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said it is actively operating in the Town of North East with the support of its Unmanned Aircraft Systems (drones).

As a result, Route 199 is currently closed between Route 22 and Winchell Mountain Road. The closure is in effect until further notice, the agency said.

Officials emphasized that there is no threat to public safety at this time but urged residents and travelers to avoid the area while the operation continues.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released details about the nature of the operation but said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

