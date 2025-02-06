Cherished Horse Euthanized After Fall On Ice In Stanford: 'Will Be Remembered' (Update)

Hitch, a longtime resident and beloved mascot at 13 Hands Equine Rescue in Dutchess County, was put to rest on Wednesday, Feb. 5, after suffering from chronic muscle wasting and neurological issues that left him unable to stand without assistance.

The decision came after a team of first responders and veterinary specialists worked tirelessly to help Hitch regain his footing following a fall on the ice at the Stanford rescue on Monday, Feb. 3, as Daily Voice reported.

Using an Anderson Sling and a mechanical lift, Hitch was initially able to stand but remained too weak to stay up without ongoing assistance. His caretakers ultimately determined that his condition was too severe for a meaningful recovery.

"It is with heavy hearts we share this news," 13 Hands Equine Rescue wrote in a social media post, continuing:

"Hitch was a cherished member of our family here at 13 Hands. His ability to connect with people on such a profound level left an indelible mark on all who knew him," the rescue continued.

Hitch, estimated to be in his early to mid-30s, had struggled in recent weeks with increasing difficulty standing after lying down. Despite intensive care from veterinarians at Rhinebeck Equine, his prognosis for recovery was poor, and concern for his long-term quality of life led to the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him.

"Hitch was very loved by many far and wide, and we like to think he knew that," the rescue wrote, adding, "His legacy of kindness, resilience, and unwavering spirit will be remembered and celebrated for years to come."

13 Hands Equine Rescue plans to hold a celebration of Hitch’s life to honor his memory.

