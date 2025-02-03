Blaze Damages Highway Dept Equipment In Millerton: Water Restrictions Issued

The fire broke out overnight in the village of Millerton, heavily impacting both the Highway and Water Departments. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Millerton Fire Department, with assistance from several neighboring agencies, worked quickly to contain the blaze.

In the wake of the fire, the village has urged residents and businesses to restrict water usage due to damage sustained to vital water department equipment. Officials are asking residents to avoid unnecessary water use and to fill bathtubs for flushing toilets.

Additionally, property owners are being asked to clear sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses until further notice.

Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage and have promised to provide further updates as more information becomes available. Residents with questions are encouraged to contact Village Hall at (518) 789-4489.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

