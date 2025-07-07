Man Beat Racehorse To Death At Pine Bush Training Facility: Here's His Fate

Frederick Bourgault, age 27, was sentenced on Monday, July 7, in Orange County Court following his April conviction on all charges related to the July 17, 2023, killing of a racehorse named “Finish Line” at the Pine Bush Training Facility in the Town of Crawford, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Prosecutors said Bourgault struck the horse with a hard object, causing a linear depressed skull fracture so severe the animal had to be euthanized, as Daily Voice previously reported.

He was found guilty of second-degree criminal mischief and felony interference with or injury to certain domestic animals under New York’s Agriculture and Markets Law.

Judge Richard Guertin handed down concurrent sentences of two to six years for criminal mischief and one and one-third to four years for the animal abuse charge. The District Attorney’s Office said they had recommended the maximum sentence allowed under law: two and one-third to seven years.

Bourgault was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

The conviction followed a lengthy investigation by New York State Police, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Gaming Commission, which included the exhumation of the horse’s remains and forensic analysis by experts at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

At sentencing, District Attorney David Hoovler noted that Bourgault will also be required to register with the Orange County Animal Abuse Registry, known as "Rocky’s Law," within five days of his release from custody.

Bourgault also faces sentencing in a separate case after pleading guilty on June 25 to attempted assault for trying to injure a woman with her cellphone. He is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on Thursday, October 2. Prosecutors have said they will recommend a state prison sentence.

