Van Flips On Route 9W In Piermont, Driver Escapes With Help From Passersby

A rollover crash on Route 9W in Rockland County brought out emergency crews Monday morning, June 30, but it was quick-thinking good Samaritans who helped the driver escape. 

The scene of the crash in Piermont on Monday, June 30. 

 Photo Credit: Piermont Fire Department
According to the Piermont Fire Department, the crash occurred in the morning hours and involved a single vehicle that rolled over, temporarily trapping the driver. Bystanders jumped into action and helped the man out of the wreck before emergency responders reached the scene. 

The driver suffered only minor injuries and was transported to Nyack Hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not immediately release the cause of the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

