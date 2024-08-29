Travel Alert: Route 9W To Close In Orangetown For Maintenance

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists in Rockland County to expect 9W to close in both directions between Valentine Avenue and Highland Avenue in the town of Orangetown on Thursday, Aug. 29, between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, weather permitting, to facilitate maintenance activities.

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour.

Local residents will be able to access their properties, DOT said.

For more information, dial 511 or visit www.511NY.org.

