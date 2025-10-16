Electric Vehicle Prompts 3-Hour Firefight After Crash On Route 9W In Piermont

Crews were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, to the area of 766 Route 9W in Piermont for a report of a two-car crash with a vehicle on fire, the Piermont Fire Department said in an announcement.

When firefighters arrived, they found a working electric vehicle fire and soon stretched hose lines from a nearby hydrant to begin attacking the flames. Another squad used a hose equipped with a water curtain nozzle to help cool the vehicle’s underside, the department said.

Crews also used airbags to raise the driver’s side of the vehicle to access the battery compartment, which continued to burn despite initial knockdowns — a common challenge in electric vehicle fires, firefighters noted.

After about three and a half hours of operations, crews managed to extinguish the fire and cool the remaining batteries without further incident.

Both occupants from the vehicles were transported to Nyack Hospital by Piermont and South Orangetown ambulance units in stable condition, according to the fire department.

In a statement, the department called the incident a reminder of "just how dangerous electric vehicles can be when it comes to an accident or fire."

