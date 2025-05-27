Car Crashes Into Yard In Grand View-On-Hudson, Lifted Out Using Rotator

The Piermont Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of the crash at a residence on River Road in Grand View-on-Hudson early on Saturday, May 24, according to the department.

Although more details about the crash were not immediately released, firefighters confirmed that no injuries were reported at the scene.

To help with the vehicle recovery and minimize further property damage, Congers Collision responded with a rotator tow truck, a specialized vehicle designed to handle complex extractions.

No further information about the cause of the crash or the number of vehicles involved has been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Piermont-Palisades and receive free news updates.