Dolly's Restaurant In Garrison To Close: Here's When

A Putnam County riverfront restaurant known for its scenic views and local charm is closing its doors after seven years in business. 

Dolly's Restaurant in Garrison.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Dolly’s Restaurant, located at 7 Garrison’s Landing in Garrison, announced on Instagram that Sunday, Nov. 2, will be its final night of service.  

In their closing announcement last month, the restaurant thanked customers, staff, and neighbors for their support over the years.

“To our loyal patrons, to our amazing staff over 7 years, to our friends and neighbors on the Landing, it has been a privilege,” the owners, Kimball and Shelle,y wrote.

The post also encouraged guests to join for reservations or drinks from 3 to 8 p.m. on the final night.

While Dolly’s will close, its catering company, Fresh Company, said it will continue to provide event catering and drop-off meals, including “some of Dolly’s favorites.” The owners also teased that “a new establishment is coming.”

Located beside the Metro-North Garrison station with sweeping views of the Hudson River, Dolly’s has been a popular spot for locals and visitors alike since 2018. 

