Services Set For Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville After Death At 68

McConville died peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 22, with his family by his side, as Daily Voice previously reported.

According to his obituary, friends and family will gather on Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, located at 21 Parrott St. in Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the following day, Wednesday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Church at 24 Fair St. in Cold Spring, with interment to follow at Cold Spring Cemetery.

A Life Spent Protecting The Public

A lifelong resident of Cold Spring, McConville was born in 1957 and graduated from Haldane High School in 1975 before earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Marist University.

In 1982, he married his high school sweetheart, Janice Brigati, and together they raised their three children — Ryan, Kylie, and Ilana — in the same home where he grew up, his obituary said.

McConville spent more than 30 years with the MTA Police Department, rising through the ranks to become the first member of the agency appointed Chief of Police in 2005. He managed the department’s response at Grand Central Terminal on 9/11, worked closely with the FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force, and established the Interagency Counter Terrorism Team and a 50-team K9 unit.

After retiring in 2008, McConville served as Director of Security at Hudson Valley Hospital Center before being elected Putnam County Sheriff in 2021. His accomplishments in office included state accreditation from the Division of Criminal Justice Services, new management systems for records and jail operations, expanded vehicle fleets, and improved radio communications.

He suspended his reelection campaign in June while receiving treatment for health issues.

McConville is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janice; his children Ryan (Megan), Kylie (“Z”), and Ilana (Andrew); his grandchildren Bennett and Reagan; and his brothers Ronnie (Diane) and Dickie (Carol Ann).

