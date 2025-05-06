NULL 69°

Man Steals Jewelry, Spray Paints Graffiti In Cold Spring Crime Spree: Sheriff

A Westchester man has been arrested in connection with a burglary and graffiti incident that damaged a Main Street building in a Putnam County village, authorities said.

Cold Spring Police.

 Photo Credit: Village of Cold Spring
Ben Crnic
The break-in happened overnight on Tuesday, April 1 in Cold Spring, when someone forced their way into a building and stole items including jewelry before spray-painting graffiti inside, outside, and even on nearby street signs, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, May 6.

Sheriff’s investigators joined the Cold Spring Police Department to investigate and used surveillance footage and help from other law enforcement agencies to identify a suspect. 

On Monday, April 28, authorities arrested Jason M. Blume, age 46, and charged him with third-degree burglary, making graffiti, and third-degree grand larceny. 

Blume was arraigned in the Village of Nelsonville Court and was released pending a future court date in the Village of Cold Spring Court.

