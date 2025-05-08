Man Hiding In Bushes Caught After Business Break-In Attempt In Philipstown: Sheriff

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 4, when Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a business and residence on Route 9 in the Town of Philipstown, the Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, May 6.

The owners told deputies they were awakened by banging on their door and saw someone run off when they went to check. Deputies found the glass front door to the business smashed, and a car door open on the property.

More deputies arrived and began searching the area. Using a FLIR thermal imaging device, they spotted a heat signature of a person crouching in nearby bushes, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they then moved in and arrested Luis Sanchez, age 53, of Fishkill.

He was charged with third-degree attempted burglary, third-degree attempted grand larceny, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Sanchez was later arraigned in Philipstown Town Court and released pending a future court date, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Philipstown and receive free news updates.