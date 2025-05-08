Mostly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

Man Hiding In Bushes Caught After Business Break-In Attempt In Philipstown: Sheriff

A Dutchess County man was busted with heat-seeking technology while hiding in the bushes after allegedly trying to break into a business and car in Putnam County, authorities said.

Police car

Police car

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 4, when Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a business and residence on Route 9 in the Town of Philipstown, the Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, May 6. 

The owners told deputies they were awakened by banging on their door and saw someone run off when they went to check. Deputies found the glass front door to the business smashed, and a car door open on the property. 

More deputies arrived and began searching the area. Using a FLIR thermal imaging device, they spotted a heat signature of a person crouching in nearby bushes, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies said they then moved in and arrested Luis Sanchez, age 53, of Fishkill.

He was charged with third-degree attempted burglary, third-degree attempted grand larceny, and third-degree criminal mischief. 

Sanchez was later arraigned in Philipstown Town Court and released pending a future court date, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

to follow Daily Voice Philipstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE