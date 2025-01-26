Flu Cases, Related ER Visits On Rise Nationwide

For the week ending Saturday, Jan. 18, 25 percent of tests returned positive for flu, up from 19 percent the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More than five percent of emergency-room visits were flu-related, with notable increases among infants, older children, and teens, nearing pre-holiday surge levels.

"The country is still experiencing elevated influenza activity and that is expected to continue for several more weeks," the CDC said.

Eleven pediatric deaths associated with seasonal influenza virus infection were reported in the latest data, bringing the 2024-2025 season total to 27 pediatric deaths.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 12 million illnesses, 160,000 hospitalizations, and 6,600 deaths from flu so far this season.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Philipstown and receive free news updates.