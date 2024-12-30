Overcast 55°

Fire Sparks In Chimney At Garrison Home

A chimney fire in a Hudson Valley home prompted a swift multi-agency response that kept the flames from spreading further, firefighters said.

The fire happened at a Garrison home on Ferris Drive. 

 Photo Credit: Garrison Volunteer Fire Company
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident occurred in Putnam County on Friday, Dec. 27, at a residence on Ferris Drive in Garrison, according to the Garrison Fire Department, which responded to a mutual aid call from the Continental Village Volunteer Fire Department.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of all responding departments, the fire was quickly brought under control, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The Garrison Volunteer Fire Company emphasized the importance of regular chimney maintenance to prevent similar incidents, writing on social media that residents should have their "chimneys inspected and cleaned yearly or as needed to prevent chimney fires." 

