Fair 85°

SHARE

Drain Work To Cause Closure On Busy Road In Cold Spring, Block Library Access

A busy Hudson Valley road will be closed to traffic for two days as a result of construction work, officials announced. 

A stretch of Fishkill Avenue in Cold Spring will close for two days. 

A stretch of Fishkill Avenue in Cold Spring will close for two days. 

 Photo Credit: Village of Cold Spring
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 27, Fishkill Avenue in the Putnam County village of Cold Spring will close between Main Street and the entrance to the Julia L. Butterfield Memorial Library as crews work to replace 170 feet of drain pipe and a catch basin, village officials said.

The stretch of road will also close on Wednesday, Aug. 28, officials added. 

Library visitors can still access the building through the driveway on Mountain Avenue. 

to follow Daily Voice Philipstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE