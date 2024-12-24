Christmas Miracle: ‘High-Hazard’ Dam Repairs Get Green Light In Cold Spring

The Putnam County village of Cold Spring has been awarded $2.5 million by New York State for critical repairs to its Upper Dam, officials announced on Monday, Dec. 23.

Village officials added that the funding came through the state Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) Program.

The grant, announced just days before Christmas, will help fund a long-awaited project to reconstruct the dam’s stone walls, raise the dam height by two feet, install a waterproof membrane, and improve its outlet and abutments. The improvements aim to protect the village’s drinking water supply, which serves Cold Spring, Nelsonville, and parts of Philipstown.

The Upper Dam, classified as a "High Hazard Dam" by the DEC, has been in need of repairs for years. The reconstruction is part of an $8 million project to address safety concerns and improve the spillway’s capacity.

In a statement on Monday, Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen E. Foley said the dam's condition is a "critical public safety issue."

"It is a relief that we finally have resources and momentum to see necessary repairs through," Foley continued, adding, "While this grant is only a portion of the nearly $8 million needed to complete the Upper Dam repairs, it is a significant boost for the village."

Mayor Foley also credited Trustee Laura Bozzi for spearheading the grant application effort. “Trustee Bozzi, a public health research professional, has brought her grant writing prowess to bear for Village projects, time and again...We are so very lucky to have her expertise and experience at work for our community,” Foley said.

