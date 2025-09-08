Fair 67°

Bus Bursts Into Flames On Route 9D In Philipstown, Causes Closure

A dramatic bus fire shut down part of a busy Putnam County roadway Monday morning, Sept. 8, but everyone inside escaped without injury, firefighters said.

The scene of the fire on Route 9D in Philipstown. 

 Photo Credit: Garrison Volunteer Fire Company
Ben Crnic
The blaze broke out around 10:30 a.m. on Route 9D near Route 403 and Lower Station Road in Philipstown, according to the Garrison Volunteer Fire Company.  

When firefighters arrived, they found a white bus fully engulfed in flames. Crews immediately deployed multiple hoselines and surrounded the vehicle to contain and put out the blaze. 

All passengers had safely evacuated before first responders reached the scene, the fire company confirmed.

Route 9D was closed temporarily in the area for safety while firefighters worked, but has since reopened.

The fire was brought under control quickly, and all Garrison Fire Company units have returned to service.

