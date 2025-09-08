Bus Bursts Into Flames On Route 9D In Philipstown, Causes Closure

The blaze broke out around 10:30 a.m. on Route 9D near Route 403 and Lower Station Road in Philipstown, according to the Garrison Volunteer Fire Company.

When firefighters arrived, they found a white bus fully engulfed in flames. Crews immediately deployed multiple hoselines and surrounded the vehicle to contain and put out the blaze.

All passengers had safely evacuated before first responders reached the scene, the fire company confirmed.

Route 9D was closed temporarily in the area for safety while firefighters worked, but has since reopened.

The fire was brought under control quickly, and all Garrison Fire Company units have returned to service.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Philipstown and receive free news updates.