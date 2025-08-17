Free French Fries Now Available At McDonald's: Here's How, When

McDonald’s is serving up free medium fries every Friday this month. There are no strings attached, just a little app magic.

“Free Fries Friday,” a promotion that lets customers snag a free medium order of fries with any $1 purchase by using the McDonald’s app.

To claim your free fries, download the McDonald’s app on your smartphone and sign up for MyMcDonald’s Rewards if you haven’t already.

Then, on any Friday through the end of the year, place a mobile order of $1 or more. Head to the “Deals” tab in the app, select the “Free Fries Friday” offer, and add it to your order before checking out.

When you arrive at your chosen McDonald’s location, check in through the app and pick up your order. Your free fries will be included automatically.

The deal is limited to one free medium fries per customer each Friday, so you can make it a weekly ritual.

For more info on the promotion, check this page on McDonald's website here.

