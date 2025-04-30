2-Alarm Fire Tears Through Pearl River Home; Officer Hospitalized, Cause Under Investigation

The blaze broke out around 1:37 p.m. on Tuesday at 38 Griffith Pl. in Pearl River, where crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the residence. Within moments, a second alarm was requested due to the intensity of the flames, the Pearl River Fire Department said on Wednesday, April 30.

Crews raced to the scene and worked quickly to deploy attack lines and conduct searches of the home. Firefighters were met with intense flames both inside and outside the residence, fire officials said.

It took around an hour to knock down the main fire, with crews remaining on scene for about three hours. As of 3:00 p.m., the fire was declared under control.

According to The Monsey Scoop, the homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation, while a police officer was transported to Montefiore Nyack Hospital for minor smoke inhalation, and one firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

The fire may have been fueled by propane, The Monsey Scoop reported.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Orangetown Police Detective Bureau and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Unit.

The coordinated response drew mutual aid from numerous departments across Rockland County, including Blauvelt, Nanuet, New City, Orangeburg, Piermont, Valley Cottage, and West Nyack.

Additional support came from the Pearl River Ambulance Corps, Rockland Paramedics Services, and the Rockland County Office of Fire and Emergency Services.

