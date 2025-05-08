Swatting Threat Triggers Emergency Response At Trinity-Pawling School

The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, when the Trinity-Pawling School in Pawling received a threatening phone call shortly after being notified of a similar threat by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, Head of School William Taylor said.

Within minutes, the campus was placed under protective protocols, and all students, staff, faculty, and family members were secured safely, according to Taylor.

Law enforcement from both the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police responded and conducted a full investigation. By 3 p.m., officials determined that the call was a “swatting” incident, a false report designed to spark a large emergency response and create fear.

"There was no credible threat to the safety of our students or community," Taylor wrote in a statement to the school community, adding, "This provided an important opportunity to reaffirm the safety of our campus, offer reassurance, and stand together in strength and unity as a community."

The school later learned that a similar threat was made to another independent school in Westchester County earlier that day, and officials believe the calls may have originated from the same source.

Authorities said such hoaxes are part of a troubling national trend targeting schools. Trinity-Pawling will continue to work with law enforcement and will have a continued police presence on campus in the coming days.

