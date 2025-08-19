Prostitution Bust: Woman Arrested At Pawling Spa, Police Say

The arrest happened on Wednesday, Aug. 13, when New York State Police said they conducted an enforcement operation at Hi7-Spa at 4 Oak St. in the village of Pawling, authorities announced on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

The operation followed a complaint of suspected prostitution first reported on Monday, July 21, police said.

During the investigation, 50-year-old Xuekun Lin of Davenport, Florida, allegedly offered sexual intercourse for money and was also found to be working without a valid New York State massage therapy license, according to authorities.

Lin was charged with unlawful practice of a profession, a felony, and prostitution, a misdemeanor.

She was processed and released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to Pawling Town Court on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m., authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pawling and receive free news updates.