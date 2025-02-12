Pawling Boy Battles Brain Tumor: Family Seeks Community Support During Difficult Fight

Wyatt, a sweet and outgoing 8-year-old Dutchess County boy from Pawling, was diagnosed around a year ago with a brain tumor called posterior fossa tumor, located in the back of his brain near his spinal cord.

Wyatt is no stranger to medical challenges, having undergone open heart surgery at just 5 years old, which resulted in a collapsed lung and a grueling three-month recovery. Despite the hardships, Wyatt showed incredible resilience and made a full recovery.

However, Wyatt’s medical journey, already marked by significant challenges, now includes financial obstacles after his family learned their insurance would only partially cover his care. To seek help, they have started a GoFundMe fundraising page.

In a recent update on their fundraising efforts from Tuesday, Feb. 11, Wyatt’s mother, Becky Laliberte, shared that their insurance considers Wyatt’s treatment out of network, leaving the family to pay out-of-pocket for much of his care. A recent MRI alone cost $1,932, and Becky is actively pursuing financial assistance while grappling with the uncertainty of approval timelines.

“I did ask [the hospital billing department] if they offered payment plans or any sort of financial help, and she was very sweet to start the application for me over the phone,” Becky explained.

“If we get approved, it will be either 40% of all his care covered or 100% covered,” she wrote. “I’m hoping for 100%, but the rate things have been going, I am not getting my hopes up.”

However, even if approved, the application won’t count toward Wyatt’s recent MRI because the process takes time.

Becky, who faces additional costs for travel and appointments far from their home, said, “It would be truly amazing if we could try and share the GoFundMe around and my other forms of payment if anyone wants to help.” She emphasized, “Please, do NOT feel obligated to, or want to. They will send us a bill if we do not pay in full Thursday. I have some towards it, but again, not all. Even if it’s just a share, I’d be forever grateful.”

Despite the challenges, Wyatt continues to show incredible strength. The Ryan McElroy Children's Cancer Foundation stepped in to assist in November, covering the family’s mortgage and helping with groceries.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 12, the GoFundMe had raised over $19,500 out of a $30,000 goal.

Those who wish to help out can do so by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pawling and receive free news updates.