Fatal Crash In Pawling Claims Life Of Local Woman; Alcohol Suspected, Police Say

The incident occurred at 7:05 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, near the intersection of Old Quaker Hill Road and Meeting House Road in Pawling.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, upon arrival, deputies discovered Lisa M. Gutierrez, age 52, of Pawling, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Gutierrez was transported to Danbury Hospital, where she later died on Tuesday, January 14, Watterson said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Ford pickup truck, was uninjured.

Watterson said according to the preliminary investigation, Gutierrez was driving a 2024 BMW southbound on Old Quaker Hill Road when her vehicle crossed the center pavement markings and collided with the northbound truck.

Investigators believe alcohol impairment may have been a contributing factor in the crash on Ms. Gutierrez's part, he added.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit are continuing the investigation.

The Pawling Fire Department assisted at the scene.

