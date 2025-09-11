Family Of Logger Struck By Falling Tree In Pawling Seeks Help: 'Unable To Work'

The incident happened in Pawling on Wednesday, Aug. 27, when Hyde Park resident Anthony Ronasani was struck by a tree and severely injured, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Pawling firefighters and EMS crews traveled nearly 400 yards into the woods, stabilized Ronasani, and carried him out on an all-terrain cart before he was taken to the hospital by Beekman EMS.

Since the incident, Ronasani has been unable to work, prompting a friend of the family, Andrea Walz, to start a GoFundMe page for them on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

"Anthony Ronasani is a professional logger and family man who cares deeply for his community...Anthony was struck by a tree and severely injured, having to be rescued, and rendering him unable to work and help care for his family," Walz wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "Any and all help would be greatly appreciated in helping him and his family through this horrible tragedy."

The GoFundMe, which seeks $7,500 in donations, had raised $485 as of Thursday, Sept. 11.

