Brand-New Snowfall Projections: These Areas Will See Most Accumulation

The system will sweep in from west to east starting at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, with precipitation lasting until around 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

A widespread inch to 3 inches of accumulation is expected in most of the region, with a trace of snow in some areas farther south and up to 10 inches in some higher elevated northern locales.

See the image above for the projected snowfall map.

A Wind Advisory is in effect throughout the region from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Winds will be out of the west at 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph.

