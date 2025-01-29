Blaze Tears Through Pawling Home, Now Under Investigation

The blaze broke out at a residence at 21 Old Farm Rd. in Pawling on Tuesday, Jan. 28, around 7:40 p.m., according to Pawling Fire Marshal Everett White.

Arriving crews found flames ripping through the roof and a heavy fire load inside the home. Firefighters quickly called in reinforcements, with tankers responding from Putnam Lake, Patterson, and Beekman, along with an engine from Dover.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to knock down the flames. Due to the extensive damage, crews remained on the scene until 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to complete overhaul operations and ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division and Dutchess County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pawling and receive free news updates.