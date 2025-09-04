A Few Clouds 75°

Blaze Rips Through Attic, Leaves Home Significantly Damaged In Pawling

Fire crews knocked down an attic fire that caused heavy damage to a Dutchess County home, officials said. 

The scene of the blaze on Sage Road in Pawling. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Everett White
Ben Crnic
The blaze broke out at 19 Sage Rd. in Pawling on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at around 7:15 p.m., according to Pawling Fire Chief Everett White. 

When firefighters arrived minutes later, they found active flames and heavy smoke conditions. Crews stretched a line to the front door and began an aggressive attack inside, while others set up a water source nearby, White said. 

By 7:28 p.m., the fire was put out. Firefighters then began overhaul and an investigation into the cause. Crews left the scene by around 9 p.m.

The home suffered significant fire and water damage, though White said quick action by firefighters helped save most of the family’s belongings.

