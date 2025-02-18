10 Sheep Killed In Barn Blaze In Pawling

The blaze happened at 546 North Quaker Hill Rd. at around 5 a.m., according to Pawling Fire Marshal Everett White. Upon arrival, crews found the structure engulfed in flames.

Tragically, 10 sheep inside the barn died in the fire. Firefighters worked in the cold temperatures to bring the blaze under control, and crews cleared the scene by 6:10 a.m.

Following the incident, White issued a reminder to residents with barns, chicken coops, and livestock to be extremely cautious when using auxiliary heating devices and heat lamps, especially during the ongoing cold snap.

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately available.

