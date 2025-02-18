Fair 20°

10 Sheep Killed In Barn Blaze In Pawling

A devastating barn fire in Dutchess County early Tuesday morning, Nov. 18 claimed the lives of 10 sheep, officials said.

The fire happened at 546 N. Quaker Hill Rd. in Pawling. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
The blaze happened at 546 North Quaker Hill Rd. at around 5 a.m., according to Pawling Fire Marshal Everett White. Upon arrival, crews found the structure engulfed in flames. 

Tragically, 10 sheep inside the barn died in the fire. Firefighters worked in the cold temperatures to bring the blaze under control, and crews cleared the scene by 6:10 a.m.

Following the incident, White issued a reminder to residents with barns, chicken coops, and livestock to be extremely cautious when using auxiliary heating devices and heat lamps, especially during the ongoing cold snap. 

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately available. 

