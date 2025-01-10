Fair 42°

SHARE

Violation Issued After Wildland Fire Goes Up Behind Patterson Business: Officials

A wildland fire that began behind a Putnam County business took several days to put out and led to the issuing of a ticket, officials announced. 

The site of the fire in Patterson. 

The site of the fire in Patterson. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
Another view of the fire. 

Another view of the fire. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The fire was reported on Friday, Jan. 3, at 2:15 p.m. in a swampy area behind Petersen's Patterson Greenhouses in Patterson, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8. 

Forest rangers responded to the scene and determined that an ember from a burn pile at the nursery had likely ignited the blaze, officials said. 

Additional rangers soon joined the effort to extinguish the blaze. By Saturday, Jan. 4, at 3:45 p.m., the fire, which had burned through one acre of land, was 50 percent contained. The following morning, it was fully contained and placed into patrol status. 

Although the business had a town-issued burning permit, an inspection of the burn pile revealed improper materials, including household garbage such as a couch, polystyrene, and spray cans. As a result, an Environmental Conservation Police Officer issued a ticket for the unlawful disposal of solid waste, the DEC said. 

to follow Daily Voice Patterson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE