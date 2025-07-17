Storm-Damaged Building In Patterson Was Future Site of Early Learning Center: Officials

Located at 40 Jon Barrett Rd. in Patterson, the construction site for Community Based Services (CBS) suffered the worst damage in the county when nearly five inches of rain fell in less than two hours during the evening of Monday, July 14. The storm caused flash flooding, overwhelmed drainage systems, and sent debris cascading across major roads.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the Patterson Fire Department said the building collapsed during the most intense period of rainfall shortly after 4 p.m. Thankfully, no one was inside at the time, and emergency personnel were quickly on site to secure the structure and prevent further damage.

Despite the setback, the county said on Wednesday, July 16, that the learning center project will proceed. Plans are now in place to temporarily relocate the program to the existing InterArts Building starting this fall semester, while officials work with CBS and engineers to determine how best to move forward at the original location.

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne praised the emergency responders, dispatchers, and highway crews who answered the call throughout the storm, which caused widespread damage along Route 22 and other key roads.

"We are committed to providing the children of Putnam County with a safe, beautiful, inclusive space where they can learn and grow regardless of ability," county officials said on Wednesday, adding, "Our team will continue to assess conditions on the ground and work with CBS and its engineers to ensure the program's long-term success."

