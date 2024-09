The crash happened in Putnam County on Friday, Aug. 30 at around 5 p.m., when a motorcycle crashed on Route 22 near the intersection with Route 311, according to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

The motorcyclist was later taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Hicks said.

Route 22 in the crash area was closed until around 8 p.m. on Friday as authorities investigated the incident.

