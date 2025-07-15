Overturned Truck Crash With Fire, Fuel Spill Shuts Down Lane On I-84 In Patterson (Developing)

The crash happened east of Exit 61 (Route 311) in Patterson at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 15, according to New York State Police and 511NY traffic reports.

One of two eastbound lanes is currently blocked in the area.

According to traffic reports, the incident involves an overturned truck that caught on fire and spilled fuel. Injuries are reported.

Emergency crews are on the scene. Drivers are urged to use caution, expect significant delays, and seek alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

