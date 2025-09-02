Man Strangled, Fatally Beat Rabbit In Patterson, Gets Animal Cruelty Charge: SPCA

Luis Parrales of Patterson was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 28, and charged with aggravated animal cruelty in connection with an incident earlier in the month, the Putnam County SPCA announced on Saturday, Aug. 30.

The investigation began on Monday, Aug. 18, when the SPCA was called by New York State Police to assist in the death of a six-pound Flemish mix rabbit. Detectives said the rabbit had suffered severe blunt force trauma and strangulation.

The animal’s body was sent to Guardian Veterinary Specialists, where a necropsy revealed extensive bruising throughout its body and a collapsed trachea, consistent with strangulation.

Based on information provided by State Police, SPCA detectives identified Parrales as the suspect and filed charges.

