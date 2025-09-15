Man Hits Patrol Car, Injures Deputy, Flees Into Woods During Patterson Traffic Stop: Sheriff

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, when a deputy pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Route 22 near Haviland Hollow Road (Route 68) in Patterson, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced.

The driver, later identified as Paul J. Cheque-Tacuri, 33, of Patterson, was suspected of being drunk, authorities said.

As the deputy investigated, Cheque-Tacuri’s vehicle rolled backward, hitting the patrol car. When the deputy then tried to arrest him, Cheque-Tacuri allegedly resisted, sparking a struggle in which the deputy was injured, according to the Sheriff's Office

Cheque-Tacuri then fled on foot into nearby woods, authorities added.

A coordinated search was soon launched, and the Sheriff's Office said Cheque-Tacuri was later arrested at his home by members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Cheque-Tacuri was charged with second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment in addition to resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, and DWI.

He was arraigned in Patterson Town Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond.

