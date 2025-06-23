Partly Cloudy 95°

Crash Shuts Down Westbound I-84 At Patterson, Kent Line (Developing)

A crash on Interstate 84 has forced a full closure of the westbound lanes in Putnam County, state police said.  

Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident occurred Monday afternoon, June 23, around mile marker 61.4 near the border of Patterson and Kent, according to New York State Police. 

As of 2:20 p.m., all westbound traffic was being diverted off at State Route 311. Drivers in the area were advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Details about the crash and the injuries involved were not immediately released. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates as more information becomes available. 

