The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Express Drive South near Exit 64 in Medford, according to the release.

Tia Gardner, 26, of Mastic, was heading east in a 2024 Hyundai Kona when she hit a man attempting to cross the roadway on foot, police said.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified pending next-of-kin notification, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Sixth Precinct and Highway Patrol officers determined Gardner was impaired and arrested her at the scene. She was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired and held overnight at the Sixth Precinct.

Her preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, July 27 at First District Court in Central Islip.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

