Three Injured In Fiery Head-On Crash On Nassau Expressway: Police

The collision happened between a 2012 Sprinter van and a 2016 Honda sedan at Nassau Expressway and Burnside Avenue at 4:18 a.m. on Sunday, July 27, police said in a release from the Fourth Squad.

The Sprinter van was heading north on the expressway with one person inside, detectives explained. That occupant was transported by the Inwood Fire Department to a nearby hospital with non-serious injuries.

The Honda, which was traveling southbound, had three occupants. Two of them suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were each transported by separate Nassau County Police ambulances. The third passenger had non-serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital by an FDNY ambulance.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

