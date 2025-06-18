Smash-And-Grab Burglar Shatters Medford Shop Window, Flees On Bike: Police

The burglary happened at Kelly’s Cards & Gifts at 1699 Route 112 in Medford around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, police said.

The suspect rode up to the storefront on a bicycle, smashed the glass door, and entered the building. He was wearing a yellow sweatshirt with “AERO” across the chest, carrying a black backpack, and left the scene with stolen cash, according to Fifth Squad detectives.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for tips that lead to his arrest.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3 Tips mobile app, or visiting www.P3Tips.com.

