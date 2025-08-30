A Few Clouds 68°

Six Arrested At Patchogue Sobriety Checkpoint: Suffolk County Police

Six people were arrested during a sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue over the holiday weekend, Suffolk County Police announced on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories

The overnight checkpoint was conducted by the Highway Patrol Bureau’s Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team with assistance from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police at Waverly Plaza on North Service Road, starting at 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29 until 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, according to police. Volunteers from MADD and STOP DWI were also on scene distributing educational materials.

A total of 406 vehicles went through the checkpoint. Five people were charged with Driving While Intoxicated:

  • Marquis Vales, 26, of West Babylon.
  • Richard Campo, 62, of Bay Shore.
  • Barbara Rentz, 49, of Deer Park.
  • Chacon Marin, 25, of Bay Shore.
  • Jermaine Gerald, 45, of Medford, who was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
  • Cheryl Edwards, 37, of Ronkonkoma, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

All six were scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 30, police said.

